Investors call Kazakhstan the best country for investing in Central Asia - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to investors' estimations, Kazakhstan has the best conditions for investing in Central Asia, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the 29th sitting of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana today.

"According to investors working in our country, Kazakhstan has the best conditions for investing in the region. For example, it's the World Bank if we are speaking about the cooperation program with international financial organizations, it's the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Asian Development Bank during the next 5 years. Besides, it is planned to attract about USD 9 bln for development of entrepreneurship, financial infrastructure, electricity and conducting institutional reforms," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President also noted that financial institutes did not trust the other countries as much as they trusted Kazakhstan.

The Head of State also reminded that foreign investments in the amount of USD 10 billion were attracted for support of the industrialization program. The work on improving the investment climate aimed at introduction of the OECD standards is continued in Kazakhstan as well. Besides, the list of countries that have a visa-free regime with Kazakhstan will be expanded from 35 to 54 in 2017.