Investors from 7 countries to attend Taraz Invest 2016 Forum

TARAZ. KAZINFORM On November 25, Taraz is hosting the International Investment Forum TARAZ INVEST-2016 - AGROCHEMICAL DAY, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region Timur Zhanke informed about organization and potential of this economic forum.

According to him, as many as 300 people will attend the event. Among them will be the governors of South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions, officials of the Ministry of Agriculture, development institutes, national companies, second-tier banks, Damu Fund, local businessmen, experts in economy and heads of governmental bodies.

Foreign investors from Turkey, Iran, Germany, Great Britain, South Korea, Ukraine and Poland are expected to participate in the event.

A presentation of the promising investment projects in chemical industry, construction, agro-industrial sector and tourism has been prepared for the attendees.

Advisor to the Associations of Kazakhstan Banks Kuat Dombay, Academician Valikhan Bishimbayev, Chief of the Kazakhstan Tourist Association Rashida Shaikenova will be moderators at the Forum.

The Forum aims at boosting business activity, debating the measures of governmental support of investors, proposing amendments to the legislation of the country, presentation of investment potential of the region for SMEs, explanation of governmental support tools to the businessmen etc.

The plenary sessions of the Forum will let the participants to more thoroughly discuss the opportunities of governmental support of business, investment benefits and preferences, development of private-public partnership and agro-industrial projects.

As T.Zhanke pointed out, the Forum will enable the representatives of the central and local executive agencies, national and foreign companies, development institutes and SMEs to jointly discuss the ways of improvement of the region’s investment climate and development of interregional ties as well as to establish business contacts with promising investors.

Several memorandums on implementation of investment projects will be signed at the Forum.