Investors from Dubai to build meat processing plant in South Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The plant on processing of meat will be built in South Kazakhstan region by investors from Dubai.

It is planned to implement the largest project in the agro-industrial sphere in Baidibek district. AMK Metal FZCO Company will be responsible for the implementation of the project. The total cost of the project is USD 30 mln. The implementation of the project will be financed by Dubai investors. They will build a feed yard for 20 thousand heads of cattle and build a meat processing plant with the capacity of 5 thousand tons of meat a year.

19 thousand ha will be allocated for the implementation of the project. Besides, the plant will be located on 5 hectares.

The peculiarity of the production will be in the way of meat procession. The meat will be exported mostly to Muslim countries. The products will be meeting "Halal" standards.

AMK Metal FZCO is registered in the UAE and has been cooperating with ArcelorMittal Temirtau Company for 20 years already.