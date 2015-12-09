Investors to be able to have over 360 state services on one stop principle in Kazakhstan since 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Investors will be able to have over 360 state services and permits on a one stop principle in Kazakhstan since 2016, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev told, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

"One stop principle will be introduced for all investors since January 1, 2016. All the state services, permits issued by the state - 363 ones in total, investors will be able to have in one place working on the one stop principle," A. Issekeshev said at the ceremony of warding foreign investors for investment attractiveness held in Astana.

As the Minister noted, Kazakhstan plans to work with investors in future as well, and address all the issues on the way of becoming the best country for foreign investors in the region.

In turn, investors, according to him, will be able to establish new productions in our country, create jobs and develop new markets.

"We have 10 investors: five new investors and five existing investors. Moreover, we are determined to attract new investors. Besides, the Government Council headed by the Prime Minister is established in the country since the new year within the framework of the President's Address. I think it will help to make more favourable atmosphere for foreign investors. We will continue to work in this direction," the minister stressed.