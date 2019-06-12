EN
    11:07, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Investors to build 2 large public health facilities in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin participated in a ceremony of signing documents on construction of new public health facilities through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) under the social measures of First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev Social Protection and pursuant to tasks, set by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concerning people's health protection, the PM's press service reports.

    Turkey's YDA Holding and North Kazakhstan region signed a document on building a 500-bed present-day multi-field hospital in Petropavlovsk.null

    Another multi-field hospital will be constructed in Turkestan. Turkestan region, BI-Holding and Turkey's YDA Holding became signatories of an agreement on mutual cooperation in the project on the construction of a 610-bed regional medical centre. It will consist of cancer and cardiovascular care units, perinatal centre, emergency ward, etc. Construction is expected to complete by 2022.

    The total amount of attracted investments into construction and equipment of two health facilities will reach KZT 50 bln.null

