Investors to spend 1 trln tenge on large investment projects in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Akmola region inked 10 memorandums on implementation of large investment projects worth about 1 trln tenge.

This was announced at a meeting devoted to discussion of industrial potential of the region with the participation of Governor Sergey Kulagin.



The meeting focused on the results of industrial sector's activity, use of industrial potential, inter-regional cooperation, development of local content and service enterprises, PPP and social aspects of industrial activity.



As the local administration informed, the meeting ended with signing of 10 memorandums on implementation of projects estimated at 1 trln tenge in total. Among the deals is construcion of a solar power plant, construction of glasshouses, development of fishery, rabbit farming, extraction and processing of iron ore from Masalsky deposit, construction of a poultry farm and a tractor plant etc.



Noteworthy to say that the region actively attracts strategic investors to priority sectors of industry, enhancement of export potential and implementation of high technological projects.



In the first half of the year, the region implemented 62 projects worth 168 bln tenge which provided 6,300 people with jobs. 20 investment projects are planned to be implemented this year.