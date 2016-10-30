Investors want to build Disneyland at Khorgos

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM President of the Khorgos International Near-Border Cooperation Centre Kakharman Jazin says that investors offer to build Disneyland in the Kazakh part of the Centre, Kazinform reports.

“A day or two ago we received a proposition to build Disneyland. I am not sure in possibility of implementation of such an ambitious project. Of course, there are some advantages– proximity to Almaty whose population is 2mln people. It will be an excellent entertainment park just in two hours from the city. The Chinese part of the Centre has no similar entertainment facilities that is why they will be interested to come here too,” Kakharman Jazin said during a press tour to Khorgos.

According to him, Kazakhstani part of Khorgos offers many interesting investment-attractive projects. Thus, 3- and 5-star hotels and a shopping mall will be built here to the total amount of $150mln. One more interesting project is called Craftsman Village where the national souvenirs will be produced.

“To my mind, numerous facilities will be put into operations in 2017-2018,” noted Jazin.

Khorgos International Near-Border Cooperation Centre is located on the Kazakh-Chinese border in Panfilov district of Almaty region. The establishment of Centre provides for visa-free travel for the nationals of Kazakhstan and China and third countries for holding business meetings, familiarization with industrial products made in Kazakhstan, China and CIS countries, singing commercial deals and leisure.