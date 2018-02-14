Investors will help Kazakhstan create toll road system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the information of the Ministry for Investments and Development, investors are going to be involved in the project of international toll road "Western Europe-Western China', Kazinform reports.

"In the second quarter of 2018 there will be a test launch of toll road: Astana-Temirtau (132 km), Almaty-Kapshagay (42 km) and Almaty-Khorgos (295 km) which in total make 469 km. The design and estimate documentation of toll road system is being developed for 5,500 km including the international road "Western Europe- Western China". Implementation of these projects is planned at the expense of investors based on PPP mechanism". First Vice Minister for Investments and Development Roman Sklyar informed at the Ministry meeting today.

According to his data, in 2018 implementation of 23 projects will continue, and 4,200 km of roads of national significance will be reconstructed.

"To ensure technical condition of country-wide highways 179 km of roads will undergo capital repair this year. 104 km of these roads and 32 bridges will be put in service. Other than that 1,544 km of roads will undergo medium repair. 644 km of these roads will undergo cold recycling", Roman Sklyar said.

Alsoб this year there will be initiated the first in autoroad industry concession project - construction of "BAKAD" (i.e. Almaty belt road). A contract has been already signed with the consortium Alsim Alarko-MacOil - SK - Korea Express Way" for this project. Construction will start in the first half of 2018.

Local roads will also be repaired following the State-of-the-Nation Address of President Nursultan Nazarbayev. In 2018, the national and local budgets will provide extra KZT 60 billion for this work which will cover more than 4,000 km and improve up to 85% of local road network before 2025.