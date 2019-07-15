Investors won't come if markets are not expanded, says Head of State

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The new Ministry of Trade and Integration should take a reasonable approach to the trade policy, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We have created the Ministry of Trade and Integration. The new ministry should take a systemic and reasonable approach to shaping the trade policy, develop a series of effective measures for the domestic export development, the search for new sales markets and the expansion of the existing ones. Strengthening the negotiating positions in the integration processes requires special attention. I have entrusted Minister Bakhyt Sultanov with these tasks. High-quality investors will not come to us if the markets are not expanded. From the Government, especially from the new ministry, I expect specific proposals and results, of course,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told today’s enlarged meeting of the Government.