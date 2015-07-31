IOC: Almaty needed three more votes to win bid for hosting Olympic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee made available the results of the voting for the host city of the Olympic Games-2022.

Thus, 40 votes were cast for Almaty and 44 votes were cast for Beijing and one participant of the voting abstained.

As earlier reported, the 24 th Olympic Games and 13 th Paralympic Games will be held in Beijing in 2022. Thus, attention of sports fans from around the world will be drawn to Beijing from February 4 through February 20 in 2022.