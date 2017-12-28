EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:57, 28 December 2017 | GMT +6

    IOC awards Kazakh athlete Marina Volnova

    None
    None
    ASTANA, KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee presented diplomas to Kazakh boxer Marina Volnova and the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Kazinform reports.

    "In recognition of the great contribution to the worldwide development of women's boxing, the International Olympic Committee has awarded Kazakh athlete and medalist of the 2012 London Olympic Games Marina Volnova and the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation with "Women and Sport" special diplomas for developing and promoting the idea of equal зarticipation of women and girls in sport", the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation says.

    The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation received the diplomas signed earlier by IOC President Thomas Bachon inn Astana today.

    "I am delighted that the boxing federation's contribution and my achievements were recognized at such a high level," said Marina Volnova. "Indeed, excellent conditions for the development of women's boxing have been created in our country, and, for that, we should thank Timur Kulibayev, the President of the Boxing Federation. I think that success and new medals await our girls in Tokyo.".

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!