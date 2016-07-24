IOC confirms Russia will not be banned from Rio 2016 Olympics

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee has decided not to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) membership, the IOC said in a press statement after a meeting of its executive board on Sunday.E NEWS ON

"The IOC EB discussed the status of the ROC. In this respect, it took note of the fact that the IP Report made no findings against the ROC as an institution.," the statement says.

Earlier, a source in the IOC who took part in the IOC executive board meeting told TASS ROC's membership would not be suspended.

WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Independent Commission, chaired by Canadian sports law professor Richard McLaren, released a report on Monday on the results of its probe into the accusations of doping and manipulation of tests by Russian athletes and officials at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games.

The commission claimed it had found evidence that Russia's Sports Ministry and the Center for the Training of Russian National Teams and the Federal Security Service (FSB) supported the doping program in Russian sports.

Following the report WADA recommended the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and all international sports federations to ban Russian athletes from all international sports competitions, including Rio 2016.

The 31st summer Olympic Games will be held in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro from August 5 to 21, 2016.

Kazinform refers to TASS