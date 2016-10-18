IOC Disciplinary Commission to adopt decision on Olympic medals of Ilyin, Chinshanlo, Maneza and Podobedova Oct 18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Disciplinary Commission of the International Olympic Committee is set to hold a number of meetings October 18 for determining fates of the Olympic medals of Ilya Ilyin, Zulfiya Chinshanlo, Maya Maneza and Svetlana Podobedova.

As the press service of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation informed, "throughout several months, a group of attorneys and laboratory test experts from Great Britain, the U.S., Russia and Kazakhstan have thoroughly studied retest results of Kazakhstani sportsmen, whose London 2012 and Beijing 2008 doping tests identified presence of prohibited substances."



This group of experts was established on the initiative of the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation.



"The aim of the group was to prevent any errors in laboratory documents of our sportsmen which could negatively impact test results. Along with this, the experts did not detect any errors in retest process so it was almost impossible to oppose the results of Kazakhstani weightlifters," an official statement of the Federation reads.



Meanwhile, as the Federation explained, the group of attorneys will continue defending the interests of Kazakh athletes regarding their medals and titles won at the world and continental championships and will take measures to mitigate the term of their disqualification. Recall that these issues fall under competence of the International Weightlifting Federation.