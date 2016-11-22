EN
    11:03, 22 November 2016 | GMT +6

    IOC disqualifies Kazakh weightlifter from 2012 London Olympics

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has sanctioned Kazakhstani weightlifter Almas Uteshov for failing anti-doping test at 2012 London Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Uteshov was ranked 7th while competing in the Men's 94kg weightlifting event. The IOC disqualified him from the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.

    "Reanalysis of Uteshov's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances dehydrochlormethyltestosterone and stanozolol," the IOC said in a statement.

    The IOC also sanctioned Moldovan weightlifter Cristina Iovu, Armenian weightlifter Hripsime Khurshudyan, Belarusian weightlifter Iryna Kulesha and Moldovan weightlifter Anatoli Ciricu by stripping them off bronze medals they claimed at the 2012 London Olympics.

