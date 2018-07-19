IOC, ISU mourn the death of great figure skating talent Denis Ten

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As the world mourns the shocking death of Kazakhstan's Olympic medal-winning figure skater Denis Ten who passed away at the age of 25, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU) are also extending their condolences on the occasion of this tragedy, Kazinform reports.

"Denis Ten was a great athlete and a great ambassador for his sport. A warm personality and a charming man. Such a tragedy to lose him at such a young age," IOC President Thomas Bach tweeted after learning the horrific news.

In its statement the ISU revealed that it is with profound regret and sorrow that it learnt of the passing of Kazakh Figure Skater Denis Ten.



"This is truly shocking news," commented the ISU President Mr. Jan Dijkema "Denis Ten was a very talented skater and a true ambassador for Figure Skating. He inspired many children and adults around the world. I send my sincerest sympathies to Denis' family and friends in this difficult and tragic moment."



"The ISU pays tribute to Denis Ten's contribution to Figure Skating and his devotion to his beloved sport, he will truly be missed," the statement reads.