IOC names Refugee Olympic Team for Paris 2024

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday named the largest-ever IOC Refugee Olympic Team Paris 2024, which has 36 athletes, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Congratulations to all of you. We welcome you, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team with open arms and open hearts," IOC President Thomas Bach said after introducing the team in a ceremony held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"You are an enrichment to our Olympic Community, and to our societies.

"With your participation in the Olympic Games, you will demonstrate the human potential of resilience and excellence. This will send a message of hope to the more than 100 million displaced people around the world," Bach told the athletes.

The Refugee Olympic Team will compete in the Olympics for a third time, as it was introduced in Rio 2016. It consisted of 10 athletes for the Summer Games in Brazil. There were 29 displaced athletes, who made the Tokyo 2020 team.

"At the same time, you will make billions of people around the world aware of the magnitude of the refugee crisis. Therefore, I encourage everyone, around the world, to join us in cheering for you – the IOC Refugee Olympic Team," Bach added.

This team will represent "the world's displaced population of over 100 million people at this summer's Olympic Games Paris 2024."

The 36 athletes from 11 different countries of origin will compete in 12 sporting disciplines in Paris 2024 such as swimming, athletics, boxing, road cycling, judo, taekwondo, weightlifting, and wrestling.

Paris 2024 will be held from July 26 to Aug. 11.