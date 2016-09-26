IOC president supports idea to organize «Children of Asia» winter games

YAKUTSK. KAZINFORM Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has supported the idea of organizing "Children of Asia" winter games, the press service of the games' directorate said on Monday.

"At the 35th session of the General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) which is currently underway in Danang (Vietnam), President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach held talks with board of directors of the International Committee of the ‘Children of Asia’ Games. Mr Bach supported the idea of organizing the ‘Children of Asia’ Games in winter sports and said that such competitions will be in demand on the Asian continent," the directorate said.

The winter games planned for 2018 will include competitions in at least six disciplines. Fifteen Asian countries are currently ready to support the organization of the "Children of Asia" Games.

TASS earlier reported that the first winter games "Children of Asia" may be held in 2018 in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk where all the necessary infrastructure is present on the territory of advanced development "Mountain Air." The authorities of the Sakhalin Region also supported this idea.

Yakutia’s head Yegor Borisov voiced the idea of holding the winter games in accordance with the Olympic cycle at the closing ceremony of the 6th "Children of Asia" International Sports Games in Yakutsk.

The "Children of Asia" Games is the only project in Russia held under the patronage of IOC and UNESCO. The next summer games will be held in Mongolia’s Ulan Bator, while the 2024 games will be held in Yakutsk. The games have been held in Yakutia since 1996. The 6th "Children of Asia" International Sports Games were held in Yakutsk on July 5-17 in 22 disciplines. Among participants were nearly 3,000 athletes from 38 countries.



Photo:© Stanislav Krasilnikov

Source: TASS