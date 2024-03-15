IOC President welcomes Golovkin’s appointment as new head of Kazakh NOC

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Gennady Golovkin on his election as the President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Olympic.kz.

IOC President Thomas Bach congratulated Gennady Golovkin on his election as the head of the NOC of the Republic of Kazakhstan on February 26, 2024, wishing him good luck in his new endeavor.

It was noted that the IOC hopes to continue its fruitful cooperation with the Kazakh NOC and will support it in the pursuance of its mission and day-to-day activity in the interests of the Olympic movement and athletes of Kazakhstan.

Thomas Bach also expressed readiness to meet with the newly appointed head of the Kazakh NOC in Lausanne.