IOC President writes letter to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received a letter from the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, Kazinform cites the Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali.

«The head of the highest-profile sports organization welcomed the election of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as President of Kazakhstan and wished him success in his future activities. Thomas Bach spoke in praise of Kazakhstan's involvement in the Olympic Movement and highlighted the interest of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in sport,» Berik Uali wrote on Facebook.

In the letter, Thomas Bach expressed hope for the continuation of close and fruitful cooperation of the IOC with the Government and the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, the spokesman says.