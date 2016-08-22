IOC session confirms election of Russian pole vaulter Isinbaeva as member of organization

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - A session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has voted for election of two time Olympic champion Russian pole vaulter Elena Isinbaeva as a member of the organization, AFP reported.

Forty five members of the session voted for the election of Isinbayeva, while 23 voted against it and 2 abstained.

After the vote at the session was completed Isinbaeva swore an Olympic oath and gave an emotional speech.

The vote took place after Isinbaeva was elected to the athlete's commission of the IOC on Thursday. She was elected alongside German fencer Britta Heidemann, Korean table tennis player Seug-Min Ryu and Hungarian swimmer Daniel Gyurta. IOC President Thomas Bach also nominated New Zealand's BMX rider Sara Walker as a member of the organization. Later her nomination was approved.

August 21, is the last day of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Kazinform refers to TASS