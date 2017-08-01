22:08, 01 August 2017 | GMT +6
IOC taps Paris for 2024 Olympics, Los Angeles for 2028
MADRID. KAZINFORM The International Olympic Committee has reached an agreement for Los Angeles to host the 2028 Games, thus clearing the way for Paris to host those to be held in 2024, EFE reports.
Although it remains to be formally approved by the US Olympic Committee and the Los Angeles City Council, the agreement - which is supported by President Donald Trump - includes providing the city with $1.8 billion as a contribution from the IOC.