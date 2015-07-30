IOI-2015 guest from Denmark excited about Kazakh cuisine

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Guest from Denmark Helen Krogh, who came to Almaty for the International Olympiad in Informatics, liked Kazakh national cuisine.

"During the excursion to Kazakh ethnic village, we had an opportunity to taste a lot of dishes of the Kazakh cuisine. I tried almost all the dishes: beshbarmak, baursaks, shubat. I can say that your cuisine is great, I liked those dishes very much," she said adding that she also tried "altybakan" - the Kazakh type of the swing.

"It was a great feeling, I felt like during a takeoff," she noted.

As earlier reported, the International Olympiad in Informatics is being held in Almaty these days that brought together over 630 delegates from 83 world countries.