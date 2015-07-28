IOI 2015 important event in the world of informatics - Martin Gomez

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2015) which is underway in Almaty city is an important event in the world of informatics, believes leader of Team Philippines Martin Gomez.

"We brought here our brightest students. I am convinced that they are pretty gifted and, hence, our chances are high. I would like to give credit to our opponents, especially Kazakhstani participants. I heard they are really good. I'm happy we have strong competition here," Mr. Gomez told Kazinform correspondent. Earlier it was reported that the IOI 2015 brought together over 630 delegates from 80 countries in Almaty city. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event. Kazakhstan is represented by Daniyar Maminov, Meirambek Omyrzak, Bekzhan Bekbulatuly and Nazarbek Altybai. The awarding and closing ceremonies will take place on August 1.