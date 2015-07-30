IOI-2015 is very prestigious - Roman Castellarin from Argentina

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participants of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI-2015) in Almaty continue to share their impressions of the event.

For example, participant from Argentina Roman Castellarin said that this year's tasks are way more difficult than they were last year. "I managed to talk to other participants and everybody says that the tasks were extremely difficult," Roman told Kazinform correspondent. He also said that he sees his future in the world of IT technologies and dreams of studying abroad. "I would like to get a PhD degree in Informatics, but for that to happen I need to study a lot. This competition gives us a chance to obtain theoretical knowledge and practical skills. I think this Olympiad is very prestigious. I'm lucky to be here," Roman noted. He also added that it's his third time at IOI-2015. Over 630 delegates from at least 80 countries gathered in Almaty city for the IOI 2015. This is the first time Kazakhstan hosts this event.