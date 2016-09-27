IPA CIS mission adopts document on Azerbaijan’s referendum

BAKU. KAZINFORM The international observer mission of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) has held a meeting on the results of monitoring of the Sept. 26 referendum to amend Azerbaijan's Constitution.

During the meeting, the mission members talked about the monitoring of voting at polling stations in Baku, Sumgait as well as townships in Absheron, according to a message on the IPA CIS website.

Director of the International Institute of Monitoring Democracy Development (IIMDD) of the IPA CIS Dmitry Gladey presented a summary of the observation results as well as information on monitoring of the referendum at overseas polling stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The meeting participants discussed and adopted a final document on the monitoring results.

The referendum to make amendments to Azerbaijan's Constitution kicked off at 08:00 and wrapped up at 19:00 (UTC/GMT + 4 hours) Sept. 26.

As many as 117 international observers - MPs from over 30 countries as well as observers from various international organizations, including the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) - were accredited by Azerbaijan's CEC to observe the referendum.

The total number of the observers was around 53,000.



Source: Trend