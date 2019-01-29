IPC President to visit Kazakhstan for first time ever

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrew Parsons, President of the International Paralympic Committee, will be paying his first-ever visit to Astana from 30th January to 1st February 2019, Kazinform cites the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

On January 30, President of the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan Kairat Boranbayev will make the high-profile visitor familiar with a new Paralympic training center. The inspection of the center will be followed by a meeting with the participation of the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, Astana Mayor Bakhyt Sultanov, deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and renowned Kazakhstani Paralympians including Paralympic gold medalists Zulfiya Gabidullina and Alexandr Kolyadin. During the meeting, the sides will discuss the prospects for the development of the Paralympic Movement in the country, as well as preparations for the upcoming World Para Powerlifting Championships to be hosted by Astana in July 2019.



On January 31, Andrew Parsons is to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev. The President of the International Paralympic Committee will discuss the Kazakhstanis' achievements in recent years and prospects for Paralympic sports development in Kazakhstan. Besides, he will take a tour of Astana's sports facilities and participate in cultural events.



The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) is the international governing body for the Paralympic Movement. It organizes summer and winter Paralympic Games, and acts as an International Federation of 10 Paralympic sports, supervising and coordinating the World Championships and other competitions. To date, 180 national Paralympic Committees (including the National Paralympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan), 4 regional organizations, 15 international sports federations and 4 international sports organizations for persons with a disability are members of the IPC.