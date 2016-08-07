IPC rules to ban Russian Paralympians from Paralympic Games in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Russia's Paralympic team will not be allowed to compete at the Paralympic Games in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Philip Craven told a news conference on Sunday, TASS reported.

He said the decision was taken following thorough scrutiny of the notorious McLaren report on doping abuses in Russia. The Russian side, in his words, has failed to prove its stance.

So, he said the IPC has decided to suspend the Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) membership and hence ban the Russia team from the Paralympic Games.