IPC to finance construction of gas turbine stations in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Akim of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev has taken part in the meeting of Kazakhstan-British Intergovernmental Commission of Trade-Economic, Scientific and Technical and Cultural Cooperation in London. During the meeting there was signed an agreement on execution of the investment project of autoclave processing of black siltstones on Bala Sauskandyk field in Kyzylorda region.

It was decided in the meeting that the investor would provide USD 125 million for the II and III stages of the project. To execute the project within the framework of existing legislation it is planned to consider investment preference opportunities.

At present Balaussa LLP which is founded by «Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited», is producing and processing vanadium carrying quartzite from Bala-Sauskandyk field in Shiyeli district.

There are 150 people working for the company. When the plant is put in operation there will be 650 jobs created. The company has introduced the latest technologies developed by Kazakhstan's scientists which received a high appraisal both in the CIS and far abroad. 13 patents have been received for the new technology. There have been produced the first tons of Kazakhstan's ammonium metavanadates and ferrovanadium. A batch of metavanadium sample has been sent to the United States, Taiwan and Russia for validation.

Within the framework of Commission there have been held negotiations with EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti regarding provision of funds for construction and reconstruction of the heating system of Kyzylorda and upgrade of power supply system of Kyzylorda region.

Also these days a meeting with the managers of IPC corporation took place regarding construction of two gas turbine stations with capacity 50 MW and 30 MW. IPC expressed readiness to provide 100% funds and execute the projects.