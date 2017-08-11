iPhone 8's main innovation revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Independent developer Steve Troughton-Smith has discovered the principle of the virtual Home button from the accidentally-released HomePod firmware, he said on Twitter.

He tweeted that the button will be resizable depending on the running application, and will disappear from the screen while watching movies. On its left and right sides, there will be functional keys. In addition, Troughton-Smith says that the users and developers will not be able to change the color of the virtual button, Lenta.ru notes.

Earlier this year, Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at KGI Securities, was one of the first who told about the appearance of a virtual Home button. According to him, the display will be divided into two parts, one of which will have the Home button and other keys. However, this information was confirmed only now.

iPhone 8 will be announced at the annual Apple event in the fall of 2017. Rumour has it that the smartphone will get a frameless display, at the top of which there will be a slot for the speaker, sensors, and camera. It is also believed that the device will be deprived of the fingerprint scanner and acquire a face scanner instead of it.