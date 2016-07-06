iPhone's market share in China drops to fifth

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The performance of Apple's iPhone in China has worsened to 11 percent market share in May2016 with its ranking dropping from third to fifth in the first quarter, according to a report fromTechWeb.com.cn, citing a latest research from analyst firm Counterpoint Technology MarketResearch, China Daily reports.

TechWeb said that Apple Inc's revenue in Greater China region fell 26 percent last quarter (asof March 26), in which the company suffered its first-ever quarterly corporate revenue declinesince 2003.



The second quarter witnessed Apple's revenue decline 13 percent year-on-year and plunge to$50.6 billion. Its net profit decreased by 23 percent year-on-year to $10.5 billion.



Hong Shibin of Internet Society of China is an Internet marketing expert. Hong says Apple'sbiggest weakness is its product.



"Compared with the classic iPhone 4S and 5S, the iPhone 6S and iPhone SE lack innovationhighlights," said Hong.



By comparison, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's market share continues to grow, ranking first inChina's smartphone market.



In addition, Chinese domestic smartphone manufacturers Huawei, Xiaomi Corp, GuangdongOPPO Mobile Telecommunications Co Ltd and Vivo Electronics Corp together captured 53percent share of the overall Chinese smartphone market.



Source: China Daily