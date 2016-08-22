TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's classical music vocalist departed for Almaty of Kazakhstan to attend a traditional music festival, Mehr News Agency reported.

Iranian vocalist Mohammad Motamedi is scheduled to perform at the Traditional Music International Festival "On the Trail of Marco Polo" which is going to be held in Almaty of Kazakhstan for the first time.



The event will be attended by famous musicians from Kazakhstan, Iran, India, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Greece, and also, its guests will be performers from France and Switzerland.



It will be held on August 19, 2016 at 19:00 at the Republic Palace.



Motamedi will be accompanied by his group members, including Mehdi Teimouri, Ney (Iranian Flute), Milad Mohammadi, Tar, Hossein Rezainia, Daf (Persian frame drum), and Ali Rahimi, Tambourine.