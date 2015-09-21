ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will travel to New York, the US, on September 24 to participate in the 70th United Nations General Assembly which will kick off on September 25.

He will deliver a speech and hold meetings with heads of states and officials of other countries, Iran's Mehr news agency reported Sept.20.

He is also scheduled to meet Iranians living in the US and to have interview with different TV networks.

This is the third visit of Rouhani to New York since he took power in August 2013, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.