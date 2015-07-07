Iran, 5+1 ministerial meeting ends

VIENNA. KAZINFORM - Ministerial meeting between Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany- ended here Monday, while the two sides' deputy foreign ministers and experts continue talks.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif negotiated with the European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The next round of ministerial talks between the two sides will start on Tuesday morning.

Although there are many speculations about the process of talks, no official source has announced anything about the exact day when the talks will end, according to IRNA .