    13:43, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Iran, 6 countries agree on creating new transit corridor to Central Europe

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran and six countries have reached preliminary agreement on creating a new transit corridor, connecting Iran to Central Europe.

    Mohammad Javad Atrchian, director of transit and border terminals department of Iran's Road Maintenance and Transport Organization, said that Iran has negotiated with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Turkey, Bulgaria, and Greece to create the corridor and has reached preliminary agreement with the six countries, Mehr news agency reported Oct. 27.

    A cooperation document has been recently signed by Iran and Greece for further studies on the project, he said.

    Based on the plan, trucks can reach the Black Sea through passing the countries and then go to Bulgaria and Greece using Roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) ships, he noted.

    Also, trucks that are heading toward Italy can start from southern Greece port and use ro-ro ships, he added.

    The new corridor will be a parallel route for Turkey's route to Europe, Atrchian said, hoping transport ministers of the mentioned countries would endorse the creation of the corridor by next year. For more information go to Trend.az.

