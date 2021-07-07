Iran among leading producers of COVID-19 vaccines

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM The Islamic Republic of Iran could overcome illegal and cruel sanctions imposed by the United States and rely upon its own capabilities and know-how to become one of the few leading countries in producing coronavirus vaccines.

Following years of suffering from US sanctions, the Iranians are facing restrictions when it comes to import commodities especially medicine and medical equipment. Several international organizations urged the American authorities to allow import of special goods and necessary equipments into Iran, but Washington has not done anything tangible to avoid health challenges that the Iranians are facing as a result of such sanctions, IRNA reports.

However, the Islamic Republic has always been able to rely on domestic capacities to overcome challenges. Tehran imported COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China, but the Iranian officials have been well aware that the shipments will not meet the big country's need to the vaccine doses; so, they decided to pave the way for Iranian scientists and researchers to produce home-made corona vaccine.

So far, some companies such as the Pasteur Institute have been successful in developing corona vaccine in coordination with Cuba's Finlay Institute. COV-Iran Barekat, Noora, Razi-COV Pars, Fakhra, Osvid-19 and Sinajen are the coronavirus vaccines, that are being developed in Iran.

Among the Iran-made vaccines, COV-Iran Barekat, Razi, Fakhra, Pasteur and Sinajen could receive the Code of Ethics and conduct the third phase of vaccine development, which is the clinical trial. The third phase consists of three phases. Now, COV-Iran Barekat and Pasteur entered the third phase of the clinical trial.

The Islamic Republic has put on the agenda cooperation with Cuba, Russia and Austria in producing joint vaccines.

Aside from certain countries such as the US, Russia, China and Britain that have produced their own vaccines and started public vaccination process, some other nations are conducting trial phase of their home-made vaccines.

Kazakhstan, Germany, Cuba, France, Taiwan, Italy, Turkey and South Korea are developing their indigenous vaccines.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a contagious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The first known case was identified in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Scientists have found no treatment for the disease, but vaccines have provided world public with the hope that they can contain the spread of the fatal virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected 220 countries and territories. The total infection rate stands at above 182.6 million of which over 3.9 patients lost their lives.