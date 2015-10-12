Iran announces date for implementing nuke deal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran most likely will start implementing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) from Oct. 19, the deputy foreign minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi said, Iran's YJC news agency reported.

Araqchi, who heads a ministerial committee on implementation of the JCPOA, said that the 90-day period for studying the deal will be expired on Oct. 18, and if legal procedures are finalized the sides can enter implementation phase by Oct. 12.

The JCPOA was reached between Iran and the P5+1 (the US, the UK, France, Russia, China and Germany) on July 14. It will curb Iran's nuclear program in return for lifting economic sanctions.

The Iranian parliament approved generalities of a disputed bill on implementing the JCPOA on Oct. 11. Details of the bill will be discussed in the parliament on Oct. 13. If the bill is passed in the parliament it should be forwarded to Iran's Guardian Council, which reviews the bill, to determine whether it violates the Constitution and the Islamic laws.

The Supreme National Security Council, as the highest source of decision making for political and military affairs, has already approved the JCPOA. However Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's point of view is that the parliament should also take decision in this regard, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.