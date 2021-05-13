Iran approves Italy-made AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The spokesman for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Kianoush Jahanpour said that Iran has approved AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made in Italy, IRNA reports.

The senior Iranian health official said on Wednesday in his twitter account that Iran approved AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Up to now, Iran has approved EUA of Oxford, straZeneca and the COVID-19 vaccines made in South Korea, Russia, and Italy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on February 15, 2021, listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX. The vaccines are produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Secretary General, Mohammad Hassan Ghosian Moghaddam said on May 3, 2021 that IRCS has imported the largest cargo of Covid-19 vaccines to the country, and this cargo included one million doses and arrived in Tehran.

This was the largest consignment of the COVID-19 vaccines to enter Iran since the start of the pandemic in the country. The shipment was supplied in coordination with international humanitarian organizations.

The Iranian Red Crescent will deliver the consignment to Iran’s Health Ministry to vaccinate people against Covid-19.

The official in charge of COV-Iran Barekat COVID-19 vaccine project said on Tuesday (yesterday) that first industrial production line for the domestically developed vaccine was launched with a capacity to produce 3 million doses a month.

Reza Mazhari told IRNA that mass production of the vaccine would start as soon as the results of the third clinical test for the vaccine are confirmed by the Health Ministry.