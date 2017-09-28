Iran Army helicopter crashes in northwestern country

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - An Iranian Army helicopter crashed on Thursday during a test flight over a mountainous region of Orumiyeh the provincial capital of West Azarbaijan in northwestern country, sources in the Iranian Armed Forces said.

According to the public relation bureau of the Armed Forces, the class 214 helicopter came down apparently after some technical problems near Oshnavieh a small town in West Azerbaijan Province.

The pilot and the co-pilot have reportedly been injured but unfortunately the technical crew on board died in the crash, IRNA reports.

The pilot and co-pilot have been transferred to the hospital and they are in good condition.