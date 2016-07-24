Iran breezes past Kazakhstan at FIBA Asia Under-18 Championship

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Junior Iranian basketball players managed to overwhelm Kazakh rivals in their second encounter at FIBA Asia Under-18 Championship, MEHR News Agency.

On the second day of the 24th edition of FIBA Asia Under-18 Championship underway in Tehran, the Iranian squad offered awe-inspiring athletic performance against Kazakhstan obtaining a 90-59 victory.



The showdown, which was held on Saturday afternoon in Azadi Sport Complex, witnessed junior Iranian players getting the upper hand in four consecutive quarters (19-14, 28-12, 28-22, and 15-11).



Iran's Mohammad Hossein Jafari was appointed as the top scorer of the fixture.



National junior basketball team of Iran are slated to face Japan today in their third meeting at the Asian tourney.



Having secured two wins in two matches, Iran remain atop Group B of the sportive event followed by Lebanon who stands in the second place.

Iranians had previously overwhelmed Indonesia 106-40 in their opening fixture on Friday.



The 2016 edition marks the second time Tehran is hosting the tournament after successfully staging the 20th edition eight years ago.



