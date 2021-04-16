Iran buys 60 million doses Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Thursday that Iran bought 60 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from Russia, IRNA reports.

The doses are sufficient for vaccination of 30 million people, Jalali told IRNA, adding that the agreement was finalized and signed through negotiations between Iranian Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), with support of Iran’s Ministry of Health.

He said that the purchased doses are to be sent to Iran from May to November.

Regarding the current agreement for purchasing two million doses of the vaccine, he said that 520 thousand doses have so far been sent to Iran and the Russia party agreed to send remainders as soon as possible.

Iran’s ambassador to Russia also said that two Iranian companies have signed agreements with Russia for joint production of the COVID-19 vaccine in Iran.