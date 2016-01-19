Iran, China eye building two nuclear power plants

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian and Chinese officials have discussed a contract for constructing two nuclear power plants in the Islamic Republic's southern coastal area of Makran, Iran's atomic chief said.

Head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi said that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to discuss the issue of building power plants during his upcoming visit to Tehran, Trend.az reported citing IRNA news agency.

President Xi Jinping is scheduled to make a visit to the Middle East including Iran and its rival Saudi Arabia as well as Egypt over the week.

It was earlier reported that President Xi Jinping would kick off his five- day regional tour on Jan. 19.

According to Salehi the power plants will generate 1000 megawatt of power and the construction of the power plants will start within the next several weeks.

He also added that the country is considering the construction of several small power plants with the capacity of 100 megawatt.

Speaking about the nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers, Salehi further added that a group of European countries as well as Asian states such as Japan, China and South Korea are ready to cooperate with Iran to develop its nuclear program.

In a joint statement on Jan. 16, the EU's High Representative Federica Mogherini and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA aka nuclear deal) and the removal of economic sanctions on Iran.

According to the statement, EU has confirmed that legal framework, providing for lifting of its nuclear-related economic and financial sanctions, is effective.