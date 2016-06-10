Iran condemns Aktobe terrorist attack

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Jaberi Ansari slammed the terrorist attack of Kazakhstan Aktobe, which took place on June 5.

Extending his sympathy to families of victims, Jaberi Ansari underlined the need to cooperate to confront terrorism, saying, “the attack once again showed the high possibility of terrorist actions in Central Asia and indicates the need to cooperate fully to fight extremism and its political and ideological bases,” Mehr News Agency reports.