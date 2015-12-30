Iran confirms receiving 200 tons of yellowcake

BAKU. KAZINFORM Iran has received about 200 tons of yellowcake from Russia as part of a July nuclear deal between Tehran and the world powers, director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi said.

Yellowcake is a type of uranium concentrate powder obtained from leach solutions, in an intermediate step in the processing of uranium ores. It is a step in the processing of uranium after it has been mined, before fuel fabrication or enrichment.

Salehi said that a couple of days ago Iran shipped about 11 tons of enriched uranium in exchange for the yellowcake, TASNIM news agency reported.

Salehi expressed hope that after shipping the enriched uranium to Russia the way for lifting Iran's sanctions will be paved.

Under the deal with the world powers, the stockpile of Iran's enriched uranium must be slashed to no more than 300kg.

The July nuclear deal also requires Iran to dismantle most of its centrifuges and also the core of the Arak heavy water reactor before the removal of international sanctions against Tehran.

Ealier Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that there were plans to complete the withdrawal of enriched uranium from Iran until the end of the year. He said the withdrawal volume amounted to "over 8.5 tons" of low-enriched uranium material.

Earlier in Mid-December, the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Board of Governors adopted a resolution closing the PMD (possible military dimensions to Tehran's nuclear program) file - a move that ends a 12-year probe into Tehran's nuclear program. Source: Trend.az