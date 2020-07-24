EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:41, 24 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Iran coronavirus death toll rises to 15,289

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Friday that some 215 more Iranians have died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, IRNA reports.

    The spokeswoman said that, with the 215 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 15,289.

    Some 2,489 new cases of infection to COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 1,504 of whom have become hospitalized, Lari said.

    She said that a total of 286,523 Iranians have been confirmed infected with COVID-19, some 249,212 of whom have been discharged from hospital or recovered from the disease.

    Some 3,653 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.


    Tags:
    World News Iran Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!