Iran coronavirus death toll tops 4,000

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Iran's Health Ministry's Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that 29,812 people out of a total of 67,286 infected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) have survived whereas 4,003 have succumbed to death, IRNA reports.

Jahanpour went on to say that 1,997 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

The Iranian official pointed out that 3,956 cases are in critical condition.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, ranging from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.