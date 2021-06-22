Iran, Cuba joint COVID-19 vaccine 62% effective

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iran-Cuba joint COVID-19 vaccine project manager said that reports suggested the vaccine proved 62 percent effective in the third phase of the clinical test carried out in Cuba, IRNA reports.

The vaccine which is known as Pasteurcovac in Iran and Soberana-2 in Cuba has proved 62 percent effective based on results from the second-dose injections in the third phase of the clinical test which was done in Cuba, according to Ehsan Mostafavi, M.D.

He said that the vaccine had undergone clinical test in Cuba with a 28-day plan of two doses and another 28-day plan of two doses and a booster (with Soberana+ vaccine candidate) on 44,000 volunteers in Cuba and 24,000 volunteers in Iran.

Dr. Mostafavi stressed that none of the existing vaccines are 100 percent effective, as some of the people receiving them are infected again and some rare cases of severe infection and death are reported.

Global regulators have announced over 50 percent effectiveness as acceptable and effectiveness of a vaccine depends on different factors, including its design and production and the types of viruses in circulation.

Mostafavi also said that given the different strains of viruses in different countries and the coronavirus’ mutations in the same location over time, any vaccine might have different levels of effectiveness in different conditions.