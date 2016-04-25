EN
    21:22, 25 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Iran defeats Kazakhstan in 2016 Asian University Futsal Championship

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Iranian Futsal student team managed to defeat the host county, Kazakhstan, 19-1 in the 2016 Asian University Futsal Championship in the Kazakh capital of Almaty, it was reported on Sunday.

    The tournament attended by eight teams from Iran, Tajikistan, China, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan (2 teams) opened in Almaty on April 22.

    The championship will be wrapped up on April 28, IRNA reports.

    Sport Kazakhstan and Iran
