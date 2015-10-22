EN
    20:16, 22 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Iran delivers projects worth $25B to Russian companies

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Iran has delivered some 121 transport projects worth $ 25 billion to Russian companies, Abbas Akhoundi, the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, said following a meeting with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak Oct. 22, the Iranian İRNA agency said.

    Akhoundi said that Russia is interested in investing in the implementation of various projects.

    "The project for the electrification of the Garmsar-Injeburun railway line will be the first project to be implemented by the Russian companies," the minister said. "The cost of this project is $ 1.2 billion."

    The implementation of these projects will open a new page in the relations between the two countries, he said. For more information go to Trend.az.

