Iran dismissed claims on Thursday that its Revolutionary Guards launched rockets near the US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and other warships as they were entering the Gulf on Saturday.

Tehran rejected the US report, calling it "psychological warfare."

The Iranian naval forces have not conducted any exercises in the Strait of Hormuz during the past week and the period claimed by the US, Ramezan Sharif, the Guard's spokesman said.

"The publication of such false news under the present circumstances is akin to psychological warfare," Sharif was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Earlier this week, US media citing military officials reported that Iranian rocket flew at a distance of 1,500 yards from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Strait of Hormuz on December 26. The aircraft carrier reportedly was being escorted by a US destroyer and a French frigate.

According to the reports, the rockets were not fired at the Truman and other ships.

