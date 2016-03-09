Iran develops second generation solar cells

AHVAZ. KAZINFORM - Iranian researchers at Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz for the first time developed hydrogenated amorphous silicon solar cells.

IRNA learned that it is the first time the second generation thin film solar cells are produced in Iran.

Lead author Abdolnabi Kosarian said that the project has been registered with the office of the vice-president for science and technology.

Kosarian, the university professor said that the project is sponsored by Khuzestan province power distribution company.

He said that the research team is working on optimizing the developed solar cell structure and paving the way for the semi-industrial production of solar panels.

A solar cell (or a 'photovoltaic' cell) is a device that converts photons from the sun (solar light) into electricity.

A thin-film solar cell is a second generation solar cell that is made by depositing one or more thin layers, or thin film (TF) of photovoltaic material on a substrate, such as glass, plastic or metal.

Thin-film solar cells are commercially used in several technologies, IRNA informs.